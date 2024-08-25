Error al insertar registro
You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MySQL server version for the right syntax to use near '94',1,'2024-08-25 03:44:09','p','48886.jpg')' at line 1
Se detecto un error en la sentencia:
INSERT INTO aarticulospopulares(art_id,art_fecha,art_titulo,art_visitado,art_fecha_visita,art_estado,art_imagen) VALUES (125127,'2024-08-24 10:33:00','La UNL rindió homenaje a Convencionales Constituyentes del '94',1,'2024-08-25 03:44:09','p','48886.jpg')